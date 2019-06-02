ENERGY
Bahrain to allow foreign companies to take 100% stakes in oil, gas projects

Oil pumps in the desert oil fields of Sakhir, Bahrain. (AP)
Reuters, Cairo Sunday, 2 June 2019
Bahrain is to allow foreign companies to own 100 percent of oil and natural gas extraction projects in the Gulf state, under an order issued by Prime Minister Sheikh Khalifa bin Salman al Khalifa on Sunday, Bahrain News Agency reported.

To be eligible, the foreign parent company must have signed, or be in the final stages of signing, an exploration and production agreement with the government.
 

Last Update: Sunday, 2 June 2019 KSA 21:27 - GMT 18:27
