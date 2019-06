The price of a barrel of Brent crude oil fell below $60 a barrel on Wednesday for the first time in four months, weighed down by abundant US crude inventories.

The delivery price for a barrel of Brent crude slipped $2.24 to trade at $59.73 at 1545 GMT.

Last Update: Wednesday, 5 June 2019 KSA 19:18 - GMT 16:18