ENERGY
LATEST
BUSINESS
ENERGY

Oil price could fall to $30 if global deal not extended, says Russia’s Novak

Novak said there were big risks of oversupply on the market and that Moscow needed to monitor the oil market. (File photo: AFP)
Reuters, Moscow Monday, 10 June 2019
Text size A A A

Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Monday he could not rule out a scenario in which oil prices could fall to $30 per barrel if the global oil deal was not extended.

Novak said there were big risks of oversupply on the market and that Moscow needed to monitor the oil market more in order to be able to take a balanced decision in July.

Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih, who was in Moscow for talks with his Russian counterpart, said steps were being taken to prevent a sharp fall in oil prices.

SHOW MORE
Last Update: Monday, 10 June 2019 KSA 14:48 - GMT 11:48
Top
BREAKING NEWS
close

Send to a friend

Close
Oil price could fall to $30 if global deal not extended, says Russia’s Novak
Friend's name:
Friend's Email:
Sender's name:
Sender's Email:
Click to refresh Refresh
Captcha Code
How are we doing?
X

How are we doing?

Name Name *
Email Email *
Country Country
Message Message *
Maximum 550 words allowed