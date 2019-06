Saudi Aramco reported on Wednesday a net income attributable to shareholders of $111.1 billion in 2018, up from $75.9 billion the year before, according to a statement from the company.

Aramco said total revenues were at $355.9 billion in 2018, up from $264.2 billion, as oil prices improved. Total assets jumped to $358.9 billion in the same period, from $294 billion in 2017.



Last Update: Wednesday, 12 June 2019 KSA 13:58 - GMT 10:58