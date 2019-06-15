Al-Falih: Decisive response to threats against energy supplies needed

Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih says there must be a “swift and decisive response to threats against energy supplies, market stability and consumer confidence, posed by the recent terrorist acts in the Arabian Sea and the Arabian Gulf against the global energy supply chains.”

A-Falih’s comments come as he headed the Kingdom’s delegation at the minsterial meeting ahead of the 2019 G20 Osaka summit in Japan on Saturday.

The minister says the world should expand its financing of research and development to mitigate the environmental impacts of energy use, including the development of clean new sources of energy and enhancing the environmental performance of traditional sources, which will continue to account for the bulk of global energy consumption.

“Strategic investments must be made to ensure the supply of optimal mix of energy in the future, including traditional energy sources as well as new sources of energy,” al-Falih added.

Last Update: Saturday, 15 June 2019 KSA 15:58 - GMT 12:58