Saudi Arabia crude exports rise to 7.177 mln bpd in April

Saudi Arabia’s crude oil exports in April rose to 7.177 million barrels per day (bpd) from 7.141 million bpd in March, official data showed on Monday.



Monthly export figures are provided by Riyadh and other members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) to the Joint Organizations Data Initiative (JODI), which published them on its website.

Last Update: Monday, 17 June 2019 KSA 14:38 - GMT 11:38