Saudi Arabia crude exports rise to 7.177 mln bpd in April

Saudi Arabia’s crude oil exports in April rose to 7.177 million barrels per day (bpd) from 7.141 million bpd in March, official data showed on Monday.
Monthly export figures are provided by Riyadh and other members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) to the Joint Organizations Data Initiative (JODI), which published them on its website.
-
24 hours ago in GULF
-
24 hours ago in Television & Radio
-
24 hours ago in Middle East
-
24 hours ago in Middle East
-
24 hours ago in Travel & Tourism
-
24 hours ago in Middle East
-
24 hours ago in GULF
-
24 hours ago in Economy
-
24 hours ago in North Africa
-
24 hours ago in Features
How are we doing?