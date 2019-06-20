Gulf oil producers to maintain output within OPEC target in July

Gulf OPEC producers will keep their July oil production within their OPEC target despite the current global supply cut pact expiring at end of June, OPEC sources said on Thursday, a signal that the Gulf exporters are reluctant to boost supply.
Saudi Arabia, the top global oil exporter’s crude output in June will be around the same level of its May production, and its July output will remain within its obligation under the OPEC-led supply cut deal, the sources said.
Saudi oil output in May was 9.67 million bpd, according to OPEC figures. Riyadh has been pumping below its 10.3 million bpd target under the OPEC pact for the past months.
Key OPEC producers Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates are also keeping their output in July within the OPEC target and will not be raising their production, the sources added.
In May, Kuwait pumped 2.709 million bpd, and the UAE’s oil production was 3.055 million bpd - both below their OPEC’s supply target.
The moves indicate that the powerful Gulf oil producers block wants to keep the existing output cut by OPEC unchanged for the second half of the year.
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries plus Russia and other producers, an alliance known as OPEC+, have implemented a deal since January 1 to cut output by 1.2 million barrels per day (bpd) for six months.
“All the talk now is about an extension of the same cuts, or a rollover, until the end of the year,” one OPEC source said.
OPEC meets next in Vienna on July 1 to decide on its output policy, and will meet with its non-OPEC allies, led by Russia, on July 2.
