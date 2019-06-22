Massive fire threatens Philadelphia refinery’s future

A massive fire at Philadelphia Energy Solutions Inc’s oil refinery on Friday damaged the largest US East Coast plant to the point that it could remain shut for an extended period, according to Philadelphia city officials and company sources.
Philadelphia fire officials said several explosions sent a huge fireball into the sky, engulfing the surrounding areas in smoke after 4 a.m. EDT (0800 GMT), following the ignition of a fire that started in a butane vat at the 335,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) refining complex, also the oldest in the Northeast.
By mid-afternoon, the city’s fire department was working with PES in its response to the fire, though it was letting the flammable gases burn under control. PES said in a statement it believed the product that was burning was “mostly propane.”
Four workers were injured, according to a company statement, and treated on-site, while city emergency workers treated one person, who did not need to go to the hospital. The extent of the damage was unknown, but similar fires have shut refineries for months or years.
“It was the worst I’ve ever experienced,” said a veteran refinery worker who was at the plant when the fire broke out.
“It looked like a nuclear bomb went off. I thought we were all going to die.”
The complex was still running at a reduced rate, PES said, but depending on the extent of the damage, there will be questions as to whether the company has enough money to rebuild.
Friday’s incident comes just after a June 10 fire at the same refinery, which according to a source familiar with operations, affected a 50,000 bpd catalytic cracking unit.
-
4 hours ago in Sport
-
4 hours ago in Middle East
-
4 hours ago in Energy
-
4 hours ago in GULF
-
28 hours ago in Middle East
-
28 hours ago in Middle East
-
28 hours ago in GULF
-
28 hours ago in Middle East
-
28 hours ago in Economy
-
28 hours ago in Economy
How are we doing?