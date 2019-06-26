ENERGY
Saudi Crown Prince to inaugurate a $4.2 bln S-Oil expansion in South Korea

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman will inaugurate a $4.2 billion expansion of the S-Oil refinery in South Korea on Wednesday. (File photo: AP)
Staff writer, Al Arabiya English Wednesday, 26 June 2019
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman will inaugurate a $4.2 billion expansion of the S-Oil refinery in South Korea on Wednesday, Aramco’s President and CEO Amin Nasser told Al Arabiya.

In comments to Al Arabiya in South Korea during Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's official visit to the country, Nasser added that there is global concern over the passage of supplies through the Strait of Hormuz.

"We have the ability to export through the Arabian Gulf and the Red Sea," he added.

- Developing

Last Update: Wednesday, 26 June 2019 KSA 08:58 - GMT 05:58
