Iraq oil minister: OPEC expected to roll over deal on supply cuts

OPEC is likely to roll over a deal on cutting supplies at a meeting next week and keep curbs at least at the same level as those in place since January 1, Iraq’s oil minister said on Thursday.
Thamer al-Ghadhban also told reporters in London that Exxon had completed an evacuation of its staff from an oilfield in southern Iraq over security concerns, a move Baghdad has said was unjustified. Iraq was also drawing up a heads of agreement on a new energy deal with the US firm, he added.
-
17 hours ago in Variety
-
17 hours ago in North Africa
-
17 hours ago in Economy
-
17 hours ago in Energy
-
17 hours ago in Middle East
-
17 hours ago in Energy
-
17 hours ago in Energy
-
17 hours ago in North Africa
-
17 hours ago in World
-
17 hours ago in GULF
How are we doing?