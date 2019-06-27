Iraq oil minister: OPEC expected to roll over deal on supply cuts

OPEC is likely to roll over a deal on cutting supplies at a meeting next week and keep curbs at least at the same level as those in place since January 1, Iraq’s oil minister said on Thursday.



Thamer al-Ghadhban also told reporters in London that Exxon had completed an evacuation of its staff from an oilfield in southern Iraq over security concerns, a move Baghdad has said was unjustified. Iraq was also drawing up a heads of agreement on a new energy deal with the US firm, he added.

Last Update: Thursday, 27 June 2019 KSA 14:43 - GMT 11:43