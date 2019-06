Kuwait Foreign Petroleum Exploration Company (KUFPEC) said on Thursday it had made a significant gas discovery in block SK-410B in Malaysia.

The block is located in shallow waters, nearly 90 km off the coast of Sarawak, it said in a statement.

The discovery was made by KUFPEC Malaysia, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Kuwaiti firm, which holds a 42.5 percent working interest under a production sharing contract with PETRONAS Carigali Sdn. Bhd. and PTTEP HK Offshore Ltd.

Last Update: Thursday, 27 June 2019 KSA 13:30 - GMT 10:30