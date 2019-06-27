ENERGY
LATEST
BUSINESS
ENERGY

Putin says oil output deal helped stabilize world markets

He said that the stabilization of oil markets was in the interests of both crude producers and consumers. (File photo: Reuters)
Reuters, Moscow Thursday, 27 June 2019
Text size A A A

A deal between OPEC and other oil producers to curb oil output has played a positive role in stabilizing oil markets, Russian President Vladimir Putin was quoted as saying in an interview on Thursday.

Asked in the interview with the Financial Times if Russia would back extending the deal when it expires at the end of this month, Putin would not be drawn.

But he said that the stabilization of oil markets was in the interests of both crude producers and consumers. The future of the output deal is expected to be on the agenda when world leaders meet this week for the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan.

SHOW MORE
Last Update: Thursday, 27 June 2019 KSA 21:47 - GMT 18:47
Top
BREAKING NEWS
close

Send to a friend

Close
Putin says oil output deal helped stabilize world markets
Friend's name:
Friend's Email:
Sender's name:
Sender's Email:
Click to refresh Refresh
Captcha Code
How are we doing?
X

How are we doing?

Name Name *
Email Email *
Country Country
Message Message *
Maximum 550 words allowed