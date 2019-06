Russia and Saudi Arabia are still discussing whether to extend a pact between OPEC and other oil producers on extending supply cuts beyond the end of June, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Friday.

“Currently we are still discussing this topic,” Novak said in Osaka on Friday, when asked if the Riyadh and Moscow had agreed to extend the output deal.

