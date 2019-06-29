Putin: Russia, Saudi agree to extend OPEC production cut deal

Russia and Saudi Arabia have agreed to extend a deal to keep oil production low owing to abundant world supplies, President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday.

“We will extend this deal, Russia and Saudi Arabia. For how long? We will think about that. For six or nine months. It is possible that it could be up to nine months,” Putin told reporters after a G20 summit in Osaka.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its oil-producer nation allies opted in December to trim daily crude output by 1.2 million barrels.

OPEC, a group of 14 countries pumping one third of the world’s oil, is holding a high-stakes meeting in Vienna on Tuesday.

The meeting comes against a background of ample global crude supplies, according to OPEC and the International Energy Agency (IEA).

Last Update: Saturday, 29 June 2019 KSA 10:51 - GMT 07:51