ENERGY
LATEST
BUSINESS
ENERGY

Saudi energy minister says Russia deal on OPEC+ cuts will balance oil markets

Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih attends the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. (File photo: Reuters)
Staff writer, Al Arabiya English Saturday, 29 June 2019
Text size A A A

Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih says the agreement between Russia and Saudi Arabia at the G20 to extend the OPEC+ oil cut pact from July will reduce global inventories and balance oil markets.

“The Saudi-Russian partnership paves the way to guarantee the interests of producers and consumers and the growth of the global economy,” al-Falih tweeted.

Russia and Saudi Arabia agreed to extend a deal to keep oil production low owing to abundant world supplies, President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its oil-producer nation allies opted in December to trim daily crude output by 1.2 million barrels.

OPEC, a group of 14 countries pumping one-third of the world’s oil, is holding a high-stakes meeting in Vienna on Tuesday.

(With AFP)
 

SHOW MORE
Last Update: Saturday, 29 June 2019 KSA 22:24 - GMT 19:24
Top
BREAKING NEWS
close

Send to a friend

Close
Saudi energy minister says Russia deal on OPEC+ cuts will balance oil markets
Friend's name:
Friend's Email:
Sender's name:
Sender's Email:
Click to refresh Refresh
Captcha Code
How are we doing?
X

How are we doing?

Name Name *
Email Email *
Country Country
Message Message *
Maximum 550 words allowed