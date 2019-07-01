ENERGY
Iraqi PM discusses oil price stability with Saudi king

Iraqi PM Adel Abdul Mahdi and Saudi Arabia’s King Salman discussed coordination over stabilizing oil prices in a phone call. (File photo: Reuters)
Reuters, Baghdad Monday, 1 July 2019
Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi and Saudi Arabia’s King Salman discussed coordination over stabilizing oil prices in a phone call on Monday, Abdul Mahdi’s office said.

“The talks were primarily over the brotherly countries cooperating in the OPEC conference for oil and energy ministers currently being held in Vienna to regulate oil market affairs, and coordination between the two countries to achieve oil price stability in the coming period,” his office said in a statement.

Last Update: Monday, 1 July 2019 KSA 16:38 - GMT 13:38
