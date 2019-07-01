ENERGY
Russia cut oil output by 278,000 bpd in June

The reduction in June was 50,000 barrels per day more than the level agreed by Russia and OPEC, Novak said. (File photo: AFP)
Reuters, Moscow Monday, 1 July 2019
Russia cut its oil output in June by an average of 278,000 barrels per day from levels seen last October, Interfax news agency cited Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak as saying on Monday.

The reduction in June was 50,000 barrels per day more than the level agreed by Russia and OPEC and other exporters as part of their production curbing deal, Novak said.

Last Update: Monday, 1 July 2019 KSA 15:30 - GMT 12:30
