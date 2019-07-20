ENERGY
Libya’s NOC confirms 290,000 bpd production at Sharara offline

NOC said it was conducting a full-scale investigation into suspected closed valves in the Hamada area. (File photo: Reuters)
Reuters, London Saturday, 20 July 2019
Libya’s National Oil Corporation confirmed on Saturday that production at its 290,000 barrels per day El Sharara oilfield was currently offline.

NOC said it was conducting a full-scale investigation into suspected closed valves in the Hamada area.

It also said in a statement that production from El Feel oilfield was unaffected by the incident.

Sources earlier told Reuters that production at El Sharara had halted on Friday due to a valve closure on the pipeline linking the field to Zawiya.

Last Update: Saturday, 20 July 2019 KSA 11:04 - GMT 08:04
