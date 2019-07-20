NEOM set to be world’s largest carbon-free system, hub for renewable energy

NEOM will be the “largest carbon-free system” in the world and the “globally leading hub for renewable energy,” Peter Terium, the head of the energy sector at the mega-city, said.

“Saudi Arabia is embarking upon the largest auction in solar and wind in history,” Terium noted.

Researchers at NEOM are planning to build Photovoltaic panels – solar panels that absorb sunlight to generate electricity – and windmills to create renewable energy.

However, Terium added that researchers will also utilize a new technology known as green molecules where electric currents will be used to convert water into oxygen and hydrogen, creating fuels that are “completely sustainable and completely free of carbon and other emissions.”

For the project to succeed, NEOM needs to recruit the “best brains and talents available and attract them to come and work with us,” Terium said.

Since NEOM will be the first city in the world to implement a carbon-free system of this size, researchers will have the opportunity to “create regulation” and “create a market design” to develop clean hydrogen production, he added.

Last Update: Saturday, 20 July 2019 KSA 11:59 - GMT 08:59