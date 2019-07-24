ENERGY
Israel to begin gas exports to Egypt within four months: Minister

He also said that a deal to buy stakes in the East Mediterranean Gas Company’s pipeline between the two countries will be completed “within weeks.” (File photo: AFP)
Reuters, Cairo Wednesday, 24 July 2019
Israel will begin natural gas exports to Egypt within four months, Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz told Reuters on Wednesday.

He also said that a deal to buy stakes in the East Mediterranean Gas Company’s pipeline between the two countries will be completed “within weeks” and that more connections could be built between them.

Steinitz also said that more economic pressure should be applied on Iran, and that it “must be stopped.”

Last Update: Wednesday, 24 July 2019 KSA 14:11 - GMT 11:11
