Nord Stream 2 project operator assessing US sanctions bill

The Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline project’s operator said on Thursday it was assessing a US bill passed by a Senate panel that proposes sanctions on it, but that it was too early to comment on any possible implications.
A US Senate committee passed a bill on Wednesday to slap sanctions on companies and individuals involved in building the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia to Germany that the US administration says would strengthen Moscow’s economic grip on Europe.
-
16 hours ago in Middle East
-
16 hours ago in World
-
16 hours ago in Energy
-
16 hours ago in Energy
-
16 hours ago in Variety
-
16 hours ago in Economy
-
16 hours ago in World
-
16 hours ago in Entertainment
-
16 hours ago in World
-
16 hours ago in World
How are we doing?