Nord Stream 2 project operator assessing US sanctions bill

The Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline project’s operator said on Thursday it was assessing a US bill passed by a Senate panel that proposes sanctions on it, but that it was too early to comment on any possible implications.



A US Senate committee passed a bill on Wednesday to slap sanctions on companies and individuals involved in building the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia to Germany that the US administration says would strengthen Moscow’s economic grip on Europe.

Last Update: Thursday, 1 August 2019 KSA 14:26 - GMT 11:26