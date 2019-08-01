ENERGY
LATEST
BUSINESS
ENERGY

Nord Stream 2 project operator assessing US sanctions bill

A US Senate committee passed a bill to slap sanctions on companies and individuals involved in building the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline. (AFP)
Reuters, Moscow Thursday, 1 August 2019
Text size A A A

The Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline project’s operator said on Thursday it was assessing a US bill passed by a Senate panel that proposes sanctions on it, but that it was too early to comment on any possible implications.

A US Senate committee passed a bill on Wednesday to slap sanctions on companies and individuals involved in building the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia to Germany that the US administration says would strengthen Moscow’s economic grip on Europe.

SHOW MORE
Last Update: Thursday, 1 August 2019 KSA 14:26 - GMT 11:26
Top
BREAKING NEWS
close

Send to a friend

Close
Nord Stream 2 project operator assessing US sanctions bill
Friend's name:
Friend's Email:
Sender's name:
Sender's Email:
Click to refresh Refresh
Captcha Code
How are we doing?
X

How are we doing?

Name Name *
Email Email *
Country Country
Message Message *
Maximum 550 words allowed