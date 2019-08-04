ENERGY
LATEST
BUSINESS
ENERGY

Saudi Arabia cuts September crude oil prices to Asia

General view of Saudi Aramco's Ras Tanura oil refinery and oil terminal in Saudi Arabia. (Reuters)
Reuters, Dubai Sunday, 4 August 2019
Text size A A A

Saudi Arabia has cut its September price for its Arab Light grade for Asian customers by $0.75 a barrel versus August to a premium of $1.70 per barrel to the Oman/Dubai average, state oil company Aramco said on Sunday.

It raised its September Arab Light OSP for Northwest Europe, setting it at a discount of $0.05 a barrel to ICE Brent, up $2.65 a barrel from August.

The Arab Light OSP to the United States was set at a premium of $2.85 a barrel to the Argus Sour Crude Index (ASCI) for September, unchanged from the previous month.

SHOW MORE
Last Update: Sunday, 4 August 2019 KSA 15:41 - GMT 12:41
Top
BREAKING NEWS
close

Send to a friend

Close
Saudi Arabia cuts September crude oil prices to Asia
Friend's name:
Friend's Email:
Sender's name:
Sender's Email:
Click to refresh Refresh
Captcha Code
How are we doing?
X

How are we doing?

Name Name *
Email Email *
Country Country
Message Message *
Maximum 550 words allowed