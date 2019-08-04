Saudi Arabia cuts September crude oil prices to Asia

Saudi Arabia has cut its September price for its Arab Light grade for Asian customers by $0.75 a barrel versus August to a premium of $1.70 per barrel to the Oman/Dubai average, state oil company Aramco said on Sunday.



It raised its September Arab Light OSP for Northwest Europe, setting it at a discount of $0.05 a barrel to ICE Brent, up $2.65 a barrel from August.



The Arab Light OSP to the United States was set at a premium of $2.85 a barrel to the Argus Sour Crude Index (ASCI) for September, unchanged from the previous month.

