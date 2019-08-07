Saudi Arabia, US express concern over threats targeting maritime traffic freedom

Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister and US Energy Secretary met in Washington and discussed freedom of maritime traffic and security of global energy supplies, Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih tweeted on Tuesday.

“I have met US Energy Secretary Rick Perry in Washington, where we discussed strengthening the special relations between the two countries and investment in the fields of energy, industry, climate, and technology,” al-Falih tweeted.

The meeting also discussed the situation of the oil market and the Kingdom’s keenness on its stability, “especially because it’s the trusted supplier of crude oil globally,” according to al-Falih.

With the participation of Saudi Ambassador to the US Princess Reema bint Bandar, the two ministers expressed concern over threats targeting freedom of maritime traffic in the Arabian Gulf, al-Falih said in another tweet.

The two countries will work together to ensure the security of global energy supplies, said al-Falih. “I have stressed the commitment of OPEC and non-OPEC producers to coordinate output and strive to balance the oil market.”

Last Update: Wednesday, 7 August 2019 KSA 00:16 - GMT 21:16