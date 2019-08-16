Oil flows to Iraq’s Haritha power station after pipeline repair

Oil supply to the al-Haritha electric power station in southern Iraq resumed on Thursday after repairs to a pipeline damaged by an explosion, the oil ministry said on Friday.
Pumping had stopped on Wednesday, after an explosion on a dry gas pipeline, the ministry said in a statement.
Oil ministry officials said on Wednesday the explosion was caused by scorching summer heat.
Most oil exports from Iraq, OPEC’s second-largest producer, come from Basra, in southern Iraq.
-
12 hours ago in World
-
12 hours ago in World
-
12 hours ago in Variety
-
12 hours ago in World
-
12 hours ago in Middle East
-
12 hours ago in Markets
-
12 hours ago in World
-
12 hours ago in World
-
12 hours ago in World
-
12 hours ago in Middle East
How are we doing?