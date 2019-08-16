ENERGY
Oil flows to Iraq’s Haritha power station after pipeline repair

Most oil exports from Iraq, OPEC's second-largest producer, come from Basra, in southern Iraq. (File photo: Reuters)
Reuters, Dubai Friday, 16 August 2019
Oil supply to the al-Haritha electric power station in southern Iraq resumed on Thursday after repairs to a pipeline damaged by an explosion, the oil ministry said on Friday.

Pumping had stopped on Wednesday, after an explosion on a dry gas pipeline, the ministry said in a statement.

Oil ministry officials said on Wednesday the explosion was caused by scorching summer heat.

Most oil exports from Iraq, OPEC’s second-largest producer, come from Basra, in southern Iraq.

Last Update: Friday, 16 August 2019 KSA 10:09 - GMT 07:09

