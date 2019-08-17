Saudi Aramco says fire at Shaybah oil field did not disrupt oil production

Saudi Aramco says a fire at Shaybah oil field, caused by drone attacks, did not cause injuries or disrupt oil production.

“One of the units of a natural gas plant in the Shaybah petroleum field was attacked by drones, resulting in a fire that was later controlled - causing limited damage, and no human injuries, thankfully,” said Khalid al-Falih, the Saudi Minister of Energy, Industry and Mineral Resources and the chairman of Saudi Aramco.

“The Kingdom’s oil production was not affected by the terrorist act,” the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) quoted him as saying.

The minister stressed that the Kingdom “condemns this cowardly attack, and affirms that this act of terrorism and sabotage, is an extension of those acts that have recently targeted the global oil supply chains, including oil pipelines in the Kingdom, and oil tankers in the Arabian Gulf and others.”

“This targeting of vital facilities targets not only the Kingdom, but also the security of energy supplies to the world, and thus poses a threat to the global economy,” al-Falih said.

Last Update: Saturday, 17 August 2019 KSA 15:46 - GMT 12:46