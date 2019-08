Natural gas production at Egypt’s Zohr field, the largest gas field in the Mediterranean, has increased to 2.7 billion cubic feet (bcf) per day, Egypt’s petroleum minister said on Wednesday.

In February, Egypt’s petroleum ministry said the field’s production stood at 2.1 bcf per day. The government aims to raise production to 3 bcf per day by the end of the year.

Last Update: Wednesday, 21 August 2019 KSA 12:14 - GMT 09:14