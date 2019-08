The Abu Dhabi National Energy Company PJSC, TAQA said on Wednesday its Iraq-based unit had set a “production record” from the Atrush oilfield in the northern Kurdistan region.

“For the first time since the field commenced production operations in July 2017, the total monthly production volume exceeded 1 million barrels of oil in July,” the company said in a statement.

Last Update: Wednesday, 21 August 2019 KSA 09:40 - GMT 06:40