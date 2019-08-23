Tunisia’s Nawara gas field starts, ups national output by 50 pct

Tunisia’s Nawara natural gas field has started production, increasing national gas output by 50%, the state news agency said on Friday.
The Nawara project in the south is one of the most important projects the government is counting on to raise production and reduce the national energy deficit.
