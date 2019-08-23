ENERGY
Tunisia’s Nawara gas field starts, ups national output by 50 pct

Chergui gas field concession of the UK-based oil company Petrofac on the island of Kerkennah in Tunisia. (AFP)
Reuters, Cairo Friday, 23 August 2019
Tunisia’s Nawara natural gas field has started production, increasing national gas output by 50%, the state news agency said on Friday.

The Nawara project in the south is one of the most important projects the government is counting on to raise production and reduce the national energy deficit.
 

Tunisia's Nawara gas field starts, ups national output by 50 pct
