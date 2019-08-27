Iran could restore oil output to pre-sanctions level within 3 days: Minister

Iran would need three days to lift its oil production back to the level it was at before US sanctions were imposed, the Iranian semi-official news agency Mehr quoted Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh as saying on Tuesday.
“Three days are needed to return production to the levels before the reduction,” Zanganeh said, according to the report.
US President Donald Trump withdrew from world powers' landmark 2015 nuclear deal with Iran last year and reimposed sanctions in an effort to curb the Islamic Republic's ballistic missile program and support for regional proxies.
The confrontation has brought the US and Iran close to open conflict.
-
1 hours ago in Markets
-
1 hours ago in World
-
1 hours ago in Middle East
-
1 hours ago in Middle East
-
25 hours ago in Technology
-
25 hours ago in Sport
-
25 hours ago in Energy
-
25 hours ago in Variety
-
25 hours ago in Energy
-
25 hours ago in Markets
How are we doing?