Saudi Aramco considers splitting IPO into two stages: WSJ

(File photo: Reuters)
Staff writer, Al Arabiya English Thursday, 29 August 2019
Saudi Aramco is considering splitting its IPO into two stages, introducing a portion of its shares on the Saudi Stock Exchange later this year, and following up with an international offering in 2020 or 2021, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the plans.

Tokyo is the likely venue for the second phase of the proposed plan, the WSJ report says, citing advisers and officials, but a source told Al Arabiya that the date and place depend on the market’s circumstances and the decision of the owner.

Last Update: Thursday, 29 August 2019
