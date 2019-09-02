Saudi Arabia names PIF chief as new Aramco chairman

Saudi Arabia has removed Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih from his position as chairman of Saudi Aramco, and named Public Investment Fund chief Yasir al-Rumayyan as his replacement, ahead of the planned Aramco initial public offering (IPO).

“I congratulate my brother His Excellency Mr. Yasser Othman al-Rumayyan, Governor of the Public Investment Fund, on his appointment as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Saudi Aramco, which comes as an important step to prepare the company for the public offering, wishing him every success,” al-Falih said on his official Twitter account on Monday evening.

Aramco’s IPO could be the world’s largest, and is expected to be worth nearly $2 trillion, according to Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who is spearheading the country’s Vision 2030 plan to diversify and strengthen the Kingdom’s economy.

Saudi Arabia is working towards listing Aramco in 2020-21 as the company moves towards completing its merger with petrochemical firm Saudi Basic Industries Corp., al-Falih said in July.

The Kingdom, however, is said to be considering a plan to split the IPO into two stages, debuting a portion of its shares on the Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul) later this year, and following up with an international offering in 2020 or 2021, the Wall Street Journal last Thursday, citing people familiar with the plans.

Al-Rumayyan is appointed as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Saudi Aramco. (File photo: AFP)

The decision to appoint al-Rumayyan as Aramco’s new chairman comes after the Kingdom decided to split the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources from the Ministry of Energy.

The Ministry of Energy will still be headed by al-Falih, while the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources will be led by Bandar Alkhorayef.

