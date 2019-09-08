Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman sworn in as Saudi Minister of Energy

Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman has been sworn in as Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Energy during an oath-taking ceremony in Jeddah in front of Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz.
The prince, a son of Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz, on Sunday became the first member of the Saudi royal family to head the Ministry of Energy.
Prince Abdulaziz replaced Khalid al-Falih, who has held the post since 2015.
