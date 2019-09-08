Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman sworn in as Saudi Minister of Energy

Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman has been sworn in as Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Energy during an oath-taking ceremony in Jeddah in front of Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz.



The prince, a son of Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz, on Sunday became the first member of the Saudi royal family to head the Ministry of Energy.



Prince Abdulaziz replaced Khalid al-Falih, who has held the post since 2015.

He first joined the Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources in the late 1980s and has been a frequent member of Saudi Arabia’s Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) delegation. Prince Abdulaziz served as assistant oil minister from 2004 to 2015, deputy oil minister from 2015 to 2017, and Minister of State for Energy Affairs since 2017.

His appointment came during a royal decree announced early on Sunday just days after news that al-Falih would also be replaced as chairman of energy giant Aramco, a position he held since 2015, with Public Investment Fund chief Yasir al-Rumayyan taking upon the role.

