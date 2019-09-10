Abu Dhabi unveils energy strategy to reduce electricity and water consumption

Abu Dhabi’s Department of Energy (DoE) unveiled a new energy strategy on Tuesday, at the second day of the 24th World Economic Congress.

The Abu Dhabi Demand Side Management and Energy Rationalization Strategy (DSM) 2030 aims to provide economic, system reliability and environmental benefits.

In a release, the DoE said that the strategy will address supply and demand issues through a nine-program multi-stakeholder approach.

The strategy has a “high potential” of reducing electricity consumption by 22 percent and water consumption by 32 percent by 2030, added the DoE.

The nine core DSM programs include: building retrofits, demand response, efficient water use and re-use, building regulations, street lighting, district cooling, standards and labels, energy storage, and rebates and awareness.

“The strategy contributes to national efforts for energy security by reducing dependency on external supply and mitigating price volatility risks, and promotes environmental sustainability by introducing advanced energy-saving technologies and methods.” said Mohamed Bin Jarsh Al Flaasi, undersecretary at the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy.

“[The strategy] enhances energy efficiency capabilities through efficient DSM program management tools and by supporting program owners to achieve strategy goals,” he added.



