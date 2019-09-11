ENERGY
Saudi Arabia can be a global leader in green hydrogen: ENGIE Saudi CEO

Al-Shehri believes green hydrogen could be a new source of energy for the world.
Matthew Amlôt, Al Arabiya English Wednesday, 11 September 2019
Saudi Arabia could be a leader in green hydrogen technology, according to Turki al-Shehri, the Chief Executive Officer of the Saudi arm of ENGIE- a multinational electric utility company.

Al-Shehri was speaking to Al Arabiya on the sidelines of the 24th World Energy Congress in Abu Dhabi.

The use of “green hydrogen” as an alternative fuel source to hydrocarbons have been discussed for years. On its potential, al-Shehri said, “it could be a new source of energy for the world.”

However, a crucial hurdle that has yet to be overcome is the cost of production of green hydrogen from sustainable sources. “The cost of production today is triple the cost of traditional hydrogen,” said al-Shehri. “However, if we reach an economy of scale, we believe that Saudi Arabia can be a pioneer in this field.”

Last Update: Wednesday, 11 September 2019 KSA 16:15 - GMT 13:15
