Iranian oil levels fall to lowest in 30 years

Iranian oil production fell by 40,000 barrels per day (bpd) in August to 2.19 million bpd, the country’s lowest in 30 years, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Thursday.

The IEA added that Iran’s oil exports fell by 170,000 bpd in August month-on-month to 200,000 bpd.

Iranian oil production fell by 50,000 barrels per day (bpd) in July to 2.23 million bpd, the country’s lowest since the 1980s, according to the IEA. The agency said that Iran’s oil exports fell by 130,000 bpd in July to 400,000 bpd.

Last Update: Thursday, 12 September 2019 KSA 11:12 - GMT 08:12