IEA says oil markets ‘well supplied’ after attack on Saudi Aramco

The International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Saturday it is closely monitoring the situation in Saudi Arabia following drone attacks on two of Saudi Aramco’s oil facilities in the Kingdom’s Eastern Province.
The international energy watchdog said that “for now, markets are well supplied with ample commercial stocks.”
"We are in contact with Saudi authorities as well as major producer and consumer nations," the IEA said in a statement.
Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Interior said on Saturday that drone attacks caused fires at two of Saudi Aramco’s oil facilities during dawn. The fires were brought under control.
One of the facilities is located in Abqaiq, near Dammam in the Kingdom's Eastern Province. The other is in the Hijrat Khurais oilfield.
Abqaiq is an Aramco-run gated residential community that includes oil-processing facilities.
Meanwhile, Yemen’s Houthi militia claimed responsibility for the attacks, the militia’s military spokesperson said on Yemeni Al Masirah TV.
The Iran-backed militia has in the past launched several attacks on the Kingdom’s airports and oil facilities.
