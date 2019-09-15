Saudi Aramco CEO says no casualties after oil attacks in Abqaiq and Khurais

The chief executive of Saudi Aramco confirmed the recent drone attacks on two facilities did not result in any injuries or casualties among its staff, according to a statement carried by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

“Work was underway to restore production and a progress update would be provided in the coming 48 hours,” said Saudi Aramco CEO Amin Nasser.

The statement said that Saudi Aramco’s emergency response teams have successfully responded to fires at their facilities in Abqaiq and Hijrat Khurais oilfield resulting from the terrorist projectile attacks.

“The emergency response teams were able to put out the fires that resulted from this terrorist act, which had interrupted an estimated 5.7 million barrels of crude per day,” according to the statement which was carried by SPA.

In a separate statement carried by SPA, Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said that a halt in production due to the temporary shutdown of two oil facilities in the eastern province would be offset through inventories.

Earlier, Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman received a phone call from US President Donald Trump following the drone attacks on oil production facilities in the Kingdom.

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo blamed Iran for the attacks on the oil facilities in Saudi Arabia, saying that Tehran has “launched an unprecedented attack on the world’s energy supply.”

Last Update: Sunday, 15 September 2019 KSA 01:36 - GMT 22:36