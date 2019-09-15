ENERGY
‘Temporary’ Saudi oil production halt after attacks: energy minister

Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said the temporary halt in operations led to the interruption about 50 percent of total production.. (SPA)
Staff writer, Al Arabiya English Sunday, 15 September 2019
Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister said that a halt in production due to the temporary shutdown of two oil facilities in the eastern province would be offset through inventories, according to a statement released on the Saudi Press Agency.

According to the statement Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, the attacks resulted in the halt of an estimated 5.7 million barrels of crude oil supplies, or about 50 percent of the company's production.

He also confirmed that the attacks caused a halt in associated gas production of about 2 bln cubic feet per day.

The minister said the attacks, however, did not have any impact on the supply of electricity and water supplies from the fuel, or on the supply of the domestic market of hydrocarbons.

Aramco CEO Amin Nasser said work was underway to restore production and a progress update would be provided in the next two days.

Last Update: Sunday, 15 September 2019 KSA 01:17 - GMT 22:17
'Temporary' Saudi oil production halt after attacks: energy minister
