Oil prices surged more than 10 percent on Monday after attacks on two Saudi Arabian oil facilities that slashed output in the world’s top producer by half, equivalent to more than 5 percent of global oil supply

West Texas Intermediate jumped 10.68 percent to $60.71 and Brent climbed 11.77 percent to $67.31 following the strikes on facilities run by Aramco.



Last Update: Monday, 16 September 2019 KSA 04:41 - GMT 01:41