Russian energy minister says he will have phone call with Saudi counterpart

Novak said all members of OPEC+ should continue to comply with the cuts agreed in Abu Dhabi last week. (File photo: AFP)
Reuters, Moscow Monday, 16 September 2019
Russia’s Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Monday that he planned to have a phone call later on the day with his Saudi counterpart following attacks on Saudi oil facilities.

Asked if Russia still should cut its oil output to fully comply with the global deal, Novak said that parameters of the global oil output deal have not been changed.

“Everyone should fulfill his obligations as we agreed in Abu Dhabi,” he told reporters.

“If there is a need, in case of an emergency, we always can get together and discuss some other parameters. But it is too early to talk about it now.”

Last Update: Monday, 16 September 2019 KSA 10:52 - GMT 07:52
Russian energy minister says he will have phone call with Saudi counterpart
