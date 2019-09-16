Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister inspects Saudi Aramco facilities in Abqaiq

Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman inspected the Saudi Aramco facilities in Abqaiq, which came under terrorist attacks early Saturday.

Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman was accompanied by Prince Ahmed bin Fahd bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, the Deputy Governor of the Eastern Region, according to Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

The attacks on early Saturday targeted two Saudi Aramco facilities, one located in Abqaiq, near Dammam in the Kingdom’s Eastern Province and the other facility is located in the Hijrat Khurais oilfield.

The Minister of Energy also held a meeting with the Chairman of Saudi Aramco’s board of directors Yasser al-Rumayyan, the company’s President and Chief Executive Engineer Amin Nasser and a number of officials.

The meeting, which was also attended by the Deputy Governor of the Eastern Region, tackled the latest developments on the wake of the terrorist attacks on the Saudi Aramco facilities.

The meeting stressed that the attack did not have any impact on the supply of electricity and water or on the supply of fuel to the domestic market. Also, the attacks did not result in any casualties among the workers.

