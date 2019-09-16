Trump pledges to ‘help allies’ after attacks on Saudi Arabia

US President Donald Trump said on Monday that the US will help its allies in the Middle East, following the weekend attacks on Saudi Arabia's key oil facilities that slashed output in the Kingdom by half, equivalent to about five perent of global oil supply.

“Because we have done so well with energy over the last few years... we are a net energy exporter,” Trump wrote on a post on Twitter. “We don't need Middle Eastern Oil & Gas, & in fact have very few tankers there, but will help our Allies!”

US officials have accused Iran of being respongsible for the attack on Saudi Arabia.

Because we have done so well with Energy over the last few years (thank you, Mr. President!), we are a net Energy Exporter, & now the Number One Energy Producer in the World. We don’t need Middle Eastern Oil & Gas, & in fact have very few tankers there, but will help our Allies! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 16, 2019

Last Update: Monday, 16 September 2019 KSA 16:07 - GMT 13:07