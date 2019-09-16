UAE ready to work with Saudi Arabia to face threats to oil supplies: Minister

The United Arab Emirates is ready to cooperate with Saudi Arabia to face any possible disruption of oil supplies, according to UAE Minister of Energy and Industry Suhail al-Mazrouei.

“We reached out to our brothers in Saudi Arabia following the terrorist and sabotage attack that targeted two Aramco factories to provide technical and logistical support. We are one team and cooperation is continuous,” al-Mazrouei was quoted as saying by state news agency WAM.

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Interior said on Saturday that drone attacks caused fires at two Saudi Aramco facilities. The Arab Coalition said that investigations indicated that the weapons used in the attacks are Iranian.



