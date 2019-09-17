ENERGY
At least five Asian refiners to get full Saudi oil quantities in October: Report

At least five Asian refiners will get full Saudi oil quantities in October. (File photo: AP)
Reuters Tuesday, 17 September 2019
At least five Asian refiners including two in India, are set to receive their full allocated volumes of crude oil from Saudi Arabia, following attacks on Saudi oil facilities over the weekend, several sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Indian state refiners will receive full volumes from Saudi Arabia for October, three of the sources said.

Two other refiners in North Asia also said Saudi Aramco has told them that there is no change to the loading schedule in September and October.

“Saudi has confirmed (to us) that our refinery will fully get its requested loading in September and October. We have not been asked to switch or delay,” one of the sources said.

Last Update: Tuesday, 17 September 2019 KSA 12:03 - GMT 09:03
