Iraq’s oil marketer SOMO denies Saudi Arabia requested crude supplies: Report

Iraq’s state oil marketer denied news that Saudi Arabia had asked it for crude supplies. (File photo: Reuters)
Reuters Thursday, 19 September 2019
Iraq’s State Organization for the Marketing of Oil (SOMO) on Thursday denied that Saudi Arabia had asked it for crude supplies for its domestic refineries, the Iraqi state news agency reported.

SOMO “categorically denies any request from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to supply it with crude,” the news agency cited its head Haidar al-Kaabi as saying.

The Wall Street Journal earlier reported that Saudi Arabia had asked for as much as 20 million barrels of crude.
 

Last Update: Thursday, 19 September 2019 KSA 17:30 - GMT 14:30
