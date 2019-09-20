ENERGY
Poland's PKN says receiving Saudi oil as scheduled

Polish oil refiner PKN Orlen said on Friday it is receiving oil frm Saudi Aramco as scheduled. (File photo: Reuters)
Reuters, Trzebinia Friday, 20 September 2019
Poland’s biggest oil refiner PKN Orlen receives oil from Saudi Aramco as scheduled and shipments with September and October delivery dates are on their way, CEO Daniel Obajtek said on Friday.

PKN Orlen has a long-term deal with Saudi Aramco on deliveries of 300,000 tons of crude per month.

It was also supposed to receive up to 800,000 tons of crude oil from Saudi Aramco Products Trading company in six spot deliveries between May and October.

“Oil deliveries from Saudi Aramco scheduled for September are on their way in line with schedule. Also, there are no delays when it comes to October supplies - they are coming in line with our orders,” Obajtek told reporters.

“We are in constant contact with Saudi Aramco and we receive [from them] 400,000 tons of oil per month. I say it again - supplies are not threatened,” the CEO added.

Earlier this month PKN Orlen said that despite attacks on Saudi Arabian oil facilities, supplies to its refineries are secure due to its diversified sourcing and it did not expect near-term fuel prices in Poland to rise.

Last Update: Friday, 20 September 2019 KSA 14:25 - GMT 11:25
