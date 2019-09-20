Saudi Aramco books at least 120,000 T European naphtha for Asia after attacks

Saudi Aramco has booked at least 120,000 tonnes of naphtha for September loading from Europe in a rare move as it seeks to plug a supply gap following attacks on its oil facilities on Saturday, industry sources said.



Data from Refinitiv Oil Research shows that Aramco chartered vessel British Resolution to lift 80,000 tonnes of naphtha from Tuapse, Russia, on September 17 followed by the STI Exceed to lift 60,000 tonnes from Eleusis, Greece, on September 24.

