Saudi Aramco confident full output from Khurais to resume by end of Sept

Reporters who visited Khurais were shown repair work under way. (File photo: Reuters)
Reuters, Khurais Friday, 20 September 2019
Saudi Aramco is confident full production will resume by the end of September from Khurais, one of two oil sites attacked about a week ago, a company executive said on Friday.

Aramco was shipping equipment from the US and Europe to rebuild the damaged facilities, Fahad Abdulkarim, Aramco’s general manager for the southern area oil operation, told reporters on a tour organised by the state company.

Reuters reporters were shown repair work under way, with cranes erected around two burnt-out stabilisation columns, which form part of oil-gas separation units, and melted pipes.

“We are working 24/7,” Abdulkarim said.

Last Update: Friday, 20 September 2019 KSA 13:15 - GMT 10:15
