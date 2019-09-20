Saudi Aramco confident full output from Khurais to resume by end of Sept

Saudi Aramco is confident full production will resume by the end of September from Khurais, one of two oil sites attacked about a week ago, a company executive said on Friday.
Aramco was shipping equipment from the US and Europe to rebuild the damaged facilities, Fahad Abdulkarim, Aramco’s general manager for the southern area oil operation, told reporters on a tour organised by the state company.
Reuters reporters were shown repair work under way, with cranes erected around two burnt-out stabilisation columns, which form part of oil-gas separation units, and melted pipes.
“We are working 24/7,” Abdulkarim said.
-
32 minutes ago in Middle East
-
42 minutes ago in Economy
-
1 hours ago in Energy
-
1 hours ago in Print
-
1 hours ago in Middle East
-
2 hours ago in Energy
-
2 hours ago in Middle East
-
2 hours ago in Energy
-
2 hours ago in Gulf
-
2 hours ago in Variety
How are we doing?