Saudi Arabia to restore full oil output by next week: Report

Saudi Arabia has restored around 75 percent of crude output lost after attacks on its facilities and will return to full volumes by early next week, a source briefed on the latest developments told Reuters on Monday.



Saudi’s oil production from Khurais is now at more than 1.3 million bpd, while current production from Abqaiq is at about 3 million bpd, the source said.



The attacks on Saudi Aramco’s Khurais and Abqaiq facilities, some of the Kingdom’s biggest facilities, knocked down 5.7 million bpd, or more than half of Saudi Arabia’s oil production. Saudi officials have said the output will be fully back online by the end of September.

Last Update: Monday, 23 September 2019 KSA 13:01 - GMT 10:01