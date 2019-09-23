Sixty-six nations commit to net zero carbon emissions by 2050: UN

Sixty-six countries have pledged to achieve net zero carbon dioxide emissions by 2050 in the face of a “worsening climate crisis,” the United Nations said in a statement on Monday.

“In terms of the 2050 group, 66 governments are joined by 10 regions, 102 cities, 93 businesses and 12 investors – all committed to net zero CO2 emissions by 2050,” the statement said.

The UN called the move a “potentially far-reaching” step to confront climate change at the United Nations Secretary-General’s Climate Action Summit in New York.

The key climate summit brought together 60 world leaders, as well as members of the private sector, to revive their commitments to the 2016 Paris Agreement and move towards lowering emissions to essentially zero by mid-century.

“The UN estimates that the world would need to increase its efforts between three- and five-fold to contain climate change to the levels dictated by science – a 1.5 C rise at most – and avoid escalating climate damage already taking place around the world,” the UN said.

Delegates also discussed mobilizing efforts to help developing countries join global efforts to reduce their carbon footprint, at a time when the world is witnessing all-time high levels of greenhouse gases.

“The Climate Investment Platform will seek to directly mobilize $1 trillion in clean energy investment by 2025 in 20 least developed countries,” the UN added.

“The platform will provide a menu of services to governments and private sector clients in their efforts to scale-up energy transition and accelerate investments for low carbon, climate-resilient development.”

On September 21, youth leaders and activists had met at the first-ever UN Youth Summit on climate change at the UN headquarters in New York to discuss the need for bold action against carbon emissions.

